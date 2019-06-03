Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Official: Gunman’s resignation email had no sign of shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A city official in Virginia Beach says the resignation email the gunman sent hours before the shooting at a municipal building was brief, unremarkable and didn’t contain anything that foreshadowed the upcoming violence that would kill 12 people.

City Communications Director Julie Hill says the resignation letter is now part of the investigation and must be cleared by detectives for public release.

Authorities say 12 people were killed and several others wounded when DeWayne Craddock opened fire inside the municipal building Friday afternoon. Craddock was an engineer with the city’s utilities department and was killed during a gunbattle with police.

Officials have given no indication why 40-year-old Craddock notified a superior of his intention to leave his job. City Manager Dave Hansen says he was an employee “in good standing.”

Associated Press

