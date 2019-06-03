Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Off-duty officer dies in domestic violence at Michigan home

GARDEN CITY, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say an off-duty Detroit police officer has died following what was described as domestic violence at a home in a suburban community.

Detroit police spokesman Cpl. Dan Donakowski tells The Detroit News that the victim was a female officer, but additional information about her wasn’t immediately released.

Police in Garden City say in a statement that they responded to the home about 11:40 p.m. Sunday and found a person dead inside. Another person was found shot and wounded outside the home and was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details on that person weren’t immediately released.

Police describe what happened as a domestic violence incident and say there’s no active threat to the community. Police are investigating.

Associated Press

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks
Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

