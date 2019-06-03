Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

NATO chief: Ready to welcome North Macedonia as 30th member

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the alliance is ready to welcome North Macedonia as its 30th member, after the country ended a decades-long dispute with Greece.

Stoltenberg spoke after meeting the country’s top leaders Monday, the last day of a two-day visit accompanied by 29 ambassadors to the alliance’s top decision-making body, the North Atlantic Council.

NATO member states and North Macedonia signed an agreement clearing the way for membership after the country officially changed its name from “Macedonia” in February. Greece had blocked its neighbor’s NATO membership since 2008, saying use of “Macedonia” implied territorial claims on its own northern province of the same name and usurped ancient Greek heritage.

Fourteen NATO members have ratified the accession. The country can join once the remaining 15 also do so.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

6:11 am
More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
News

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

5:49 am
President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor
News

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

4:55 am
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
News

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor
News

President Trump arrives in London, tweets criticism of London mayor

Scroll to top
Skip to content