Mutation that protects against HIV raises death rate

NEW YORK (AP) — A large new study finds that people with a DNA mutation that reduces their risk of HIV infection may die sooner. The researchers say that suggests tinkering with a gene to try to fix one problem may cause others.

The study focused on people who’d inherited a natural mutation. But the researchers noted that a Chinese scientist had tried to reproduce this mutation in twin girls. That experiment was widely condemned last year as unethical.

The new work was released Monday by the journal Nature Medicine. The researchers reviewed data on about 400,000 people who’d signed up for a study in the United Kingdom. Those with the mutation showed a higher death rate.

Associated Press

