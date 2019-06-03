Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Missouri subpoenas abortion clinic doctors amid legal battle

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Attorneys for the state of Missouri have subpoenaed physicians from the state’s only abortion clinic amid a legal fight over the facility’s license.

A St. Louis judge during a Tuesday hearing will weigh whether the physicians will be forced to testify. The state is demanding answers from the doctors in the midst of a lawsuit over the St. Louis Planned Parenthood’s license.

Circuit Judge Michael Stelzer intervened in the case just hours before the clinic’s license was set to expire Friday. He issued an order prohibiting Missouri from allowing the license to lapse.

The health department had declined to renew the license, in part because officials want to interview physicians at the clinic. The agency also cited concerns with “failed abortions,” compromised patient safety and legal violations at the clinic.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

9:05 pm
Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding
News

Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding

9:00 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding
News

Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding

Scroll to top
Skip to content