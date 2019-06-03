Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Markets Right Now: Stocks look to shake off dreary May

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):

9:35 a.m.

Stocks are rising Monday as Wall Street looks to start a new month on a good foot.

Technology and energy stocks paced the early gains.

The S&P 500 suffered its first losing month of the year in May as investors worried about the potential impact of multiple U.S. trade disputes. As of Friday, the index was down 6.6% from its April 30 record.

Cypress Semiconductor soared 24% after agreeing to be acquired by Germany’s Infineon.

The Dow Jones industrials rose 65 points, or 0.3%, to 24,880.

The S&P 500 index added 6 points, or 0.2%, to 2,759 and the Nasdaq gained 2 points to 7,455.

Still, the issue of trade looms large. Bank of America Merrill Lynch lowered its earnings estimates for companies in the S&P 500, citing trade tensions.

Associated Press

