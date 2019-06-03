Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Jury selection starts Monday in missing Chinese scholar case

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) — Trial is set to begin for a former University of Illinois graduate student accused of kidnapping and killing a visiting scholar from China.

The death penalty is possible in the federal case that starts Monday against 29-year-old Brendt Christensen. Authorities say he tricked or forced 26-year-old Yingying Zhang into his car in June 2017. Christensen has pleaded not guilty. He told the FBI he dropped Zhang off after a few blocks. Zhang’s body hasn’t been found.

Jury selection is expected to take about a week. Proceedings are in Peoria, a central Illinois city about 85 miles (135 kilometers) northwest of Champaign, where Zhang was studying at the university’s flagship campus and where she was last seen.

Zhang’s father, mother and brother have flown to Illinois from China for the trial.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks
Colorado Living

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks

7:45 am
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

6:11 am
More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
News

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

5:49 am
Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks
Colorado Living

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled
News

More than 31,000 pounds of chicken products recalled

Scroll to top
Skip to content