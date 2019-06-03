Hotel investor: Trump evaded taxes in Panama

NEW YORK (AP) — The majority owner of a former Trump-branded hotel in Panama has accused the U.S. president’s company of evading taxes in the country.

A filing in New York federal court on Monday alleges that President Donald Trump’s hotel management company evaded income and social security taxes when it managed the former Trump Ocean Club International Hotel & Tower. The new accusations are part of protracted, bitter dispute between Trump’s company and Orestes Fintiklis, the majority owner of the 70-story, seaside, sail-shaped building.

The filing says that Trump’s company misrepresented salaries paid to employees and other financial records.

The Trump Organization says it did not evade taxes.

Judicial officials in Panama ruled against Trump’s company early last year and Trump’s name was removed from the facade. The building is now managed by U.S. hotelier Marriott International.