Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

High court will hear copyright dispute involving pirate ship

WASHINGTON (AP) — A dispute involving the pirate Blackbeard’s ship is on deck for the Supreme Court’s next term.

The justices said Monday they will hear a copyright dispute involving video and a photograph of the Queen Anne’s Revenge. The ship was discovered off North Carolina in 1996.

The case the justices agreed to hear pits the state of North Carolina against a company that has documented the ship’s salvage. North Carolina-based Nautilus Productions has for nearly two decades documented the ship’s recovery. The company sued the state over copyrighted photos and videos that were used by the state on a state YouTube channel and newsletter.

A trial court allowed the case to go forward but an appeals court dismissed it. The Supreme Court will decide whether the lawsuit can go forward.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar
Covering Colorado

Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar

12:17 pm
Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

11:53 am
Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients
News

Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients

11:46 am
Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar
Covering Colorado

Sheriff: Human remains found near Aguilar

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief
Covering Colorado

Pueblo police: Man dragged to death while trying to stop car thief

Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients
News

Quest Diagnostics: Data breach exposed personal information of 11.9 million patients

Scroll to top
Skip to content