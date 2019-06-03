Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Heavy rainfall causes floods in central Serbia

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Torrential rains in the past 24 hours have caused floods in central Serbia that have covered roads and washed into homes, disrupting traffic and damaging bridges.

Authorities have beefed up flood defenses along Serbia’s main rivers and introduced emergency measures in several parts of the Balkan nation, including the central town of Kraljevo.

Bulging creeks and overflowing sewers flooded dozens of houses Monday in several towns and villages, forcing some residents to flee their homes or escape to the buildings’ upper floors. State broadcaster RTS says a high school in the town of Dragacevo has been flooded, as well as the local soccer stadium.

The Balkan region has seen weeks of rainy weather. A child went missing in Bosnia in May after falling into a swollen creek.

Associated Press

