Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Groups call on Pelosi, Dems to do more to impeach Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Progressive groups are expressing “deep disappointment” over House Democrats’ unwillingness to start impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump and are calling on Speaker Nancy Pelosi to act, according to a letter obtained by The Associated Press.

The groups said in a letter being released Tuesday that voters gave Democrats control of the House because they wanted “aggressive oversight of the Trump administration.”

Pelosi has been reluctant to launch impeachment proceedings. She says impeachment requires more public support and would detract from the legislative agenda.

Instead, House Democrats are conducting investigations into the Trump administration, have announced new hearings and promised a vote next week to hold the Attorney General and the former White House Counsel Don McGahn in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with subpoenas.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

10:05 pm
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

9:05 pm
Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding
News

Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding

9:00 pm
Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season
Covering Colorado

Colorado river rafting outfitters expecting great season

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding
News

Judge rejects Congress’ challenge of border wall funding

Scroll to top
Skip to content