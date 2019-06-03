Florida lawmaker denounced for response to kill gays remark

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A Republican Florida lawmaker is being criticized by his own party for his response to a suggestion that gay people be put to death.

Rep. Mike Hill had an exchange with constituents during a meeting at Pensacola City Hall in which one man said the Bible calls for a man having an affair with another man to be put to death.

Then another person asked if he could introduce legislation.

At that point, Hill chuckled and replied that he wonders “how that would go over.”

State Republican Party Chairman Joe Gruters tweeted that he was horrified by what he heard and called on Hill to apologize. Republican House Speaker Jose Oliva also condemned Hill’s response.

Hill tweeted that no apology is necessary.