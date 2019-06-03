Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Estranged husband, girlfriend in court for missing mom case

NORWALK, Conn. (AP) — A missing mother of five’s estranged husband and his girlfriend are set to make their first court appearances in Connecticut after being charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution .

Fotis Dulos (‘DOO-lohs) and Michelle Troconis are scheduled to be arraigned Monday at Norwalk Superior Court.

Both were arrested Saturday night in connection with the investigation into the May 24 disappearance of 50-year-old Jennifer Dulos in New Canaan. She was last seen dropping off her children at school and is still missing.

Details of the charges have not been released.

Jennifer and Fotis Dulos have been embroiled in a contentious divorce and child custody case for the past two years.

It wasn’t clear if Dulos and Troconis have criminal court lawyers who could respond to the allegations.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood
News

FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood

8:13 am
Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks
Colorado Living

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks

7:45 am
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

6:11 am
FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood
News

FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks
Colorado Living

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

Scroll to top
Skip to content