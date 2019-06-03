Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Driver accused of intentionally running over, killing dog

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A 29-year-old Florida man is accused of intentionally running over a dog in an act that was caught on surveillance video.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Robert Joseph Kayat was arrested Sunday after investigators reviewed evidence. The dog was killed Thursday evening.

On Friday, the dog’s owner reviewed a neighbor’s security video, which showed the truck swerve toward the dog, then hitting it. The video shows the driver getting out of his truck, nudging the dog with his boot and then kicking it. He then drove away.

Sheriff’s officials say Kayat told them he drove toward the dog to spook it and expressed remorse. He was charged with animal cruelty and released on bond. Jail records don’t list a lawyer for Kayat.

Associated Press

