Don Fraser, ex-congressman and Minneapolis mayor, dies at 95

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Don Fraser, a former congressman from Minnesota and Minneapolis’ longest-serving mayor, has died. He was 95.

Son Tom Fraser says his dad died Sunday at his Minneapolis home.

Don Fraser featured in Minnesota politics for four decades.

After serving in the state Senate, he was elected to Congress in 1962. There, he led an investigation into South Korea’s attempts to sway U.S. policy. He also lent his name to the McGovern-Fraser Commission, which changed the party’s nominating structure after the 1968 Democratic National Convention in which Hubert Humphrey was nominated for president even though he hadn’t won a single primary.

Fraser went on to serve four terms as mayor of Minneapolis, from 1980 to 1994.

His wife, Arvonne Fraser, died last August. Both were known as human-rights activists.

Associated Press

Associated Press

