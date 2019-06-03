Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Different ways to show paintings, photos to blind people

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Touchable versions of photographs and paintings are adding a new dimension to inclusiveness as museums nationwide make themselves more accessible to people with disabilities.

At the American Alliance of Museums ‘ recent expo in New Orleans, two exhibitors showed different approaches. Tactile Studios had flat reproductions with slightly raised, slick outlines and details. 3DPhotoworks used digital artists to turn scanned paintings and photographs into 3-D art, with sensors that touched off descriptions of the figures into which they were set.

The group’s futurist, Elizabeth Merritt, says other examples of inclusiveness include hours when lights and noise levels are kept low for people on the autism spectrum; websites and smartphone apps designed to work with screen readers for the blind; and tours with headsets to amplify guides’ voices.

Associated Press

