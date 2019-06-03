Democrats launch hearings to keep focus on Mueller report

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats are beginning the summer by trying to keep the public’s focus on special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia report.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler said Monday that his panel will hold a series of hearings on “the alleged crimes and other misconduct” in Mueller’s report, starting with a hearing June 10 on whether President Donald Trump committed obstruction of justice.

The hearing comes as the White House has broadly rejected requests from House Democrats for documents and testimony from witnesses close to Trump and mentioned in Mueller’s report.

Mueller investigated whether Trump tried to obstruct his probe, but the report reached no conclusion on whether the president acted illegally. Nadler said in a statement that Mueller “has now left Congress to pick up where he left off.”