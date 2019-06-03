Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
David Lynch, Wes Studi among honorary Oscar recipients

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Groundbreaking filmmaker David Lynch, Cherokee-American actor Wes Studi and Lina Wertmüller, the first woman ever to receive an Academy Award nomination for directing, will receive honorary Oscars at the Governors Awards in October.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences says Monday that actress and gender equality advocate Geena Davis will also receive an Oscar statuette as the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award recipient.

The film academy’s board of governors voted on this year’s recipients Saturday. The awards are intended to recognize individuals who have not yet taken home Oscar gold but have made significant contributions to the industry.

The 11th annual Governors Awards will be held on Oct. 27 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom in Hollywood just steps away from where the Oscars take place.

Associated Press

