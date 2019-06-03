Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Brandon Maxwell, Rick Owens take top CFDA fashion awards

NEW YORK (AP) — Designers Brandon Maxwell and Rick Owens have taken top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards.

A slew of fashion luminaries and celebrities were on hand at the Brooklyn Museum Monday evening for the glittery ceremony, which is fashion’s answer to the Oscars. TV host and comedian Hasan Minhaj and actress Jessica Williams were among the top presenters, handing out the womenswear award to Maxwell and the menswear award to Owens.

Perhaps the evening’s most high-profile honor, the Fashion Icon award, went to pop star Jennifer Lopez, honored for her style and her multifaceted career. And this year’s Board of Directors’ Tribute went, for the first time, to a doll: none other than Barbie was honored as “an icon and champion of female empowerment.”

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

9:05 pm
Firefighting foam ban signed by governor
News

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

7:17 pm
Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

7:12 pm
12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many
News

12-hour lane closure in ‘The Gap’ just the first of many

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor
News

Firefighting foam ban signed by governor

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Church youth groups painting mural in downtown Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content