5-year-old girl allegedly slain by uncle to be laid to rest

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — A 5-year-old girl who police say was taken from her home and killed by her uncle is expected to be laid to rest Tuesday afternoon.

Family and friends are preparing for Elizabeth “Lizzy” Shelley’s funeral after she disappeared May 25 and a wide-ranging five-day search ended when her body was found less than a block from her home.

A service will be held at Nyman Funeral Home in Logan after a procession from the cemetery. A vigil and public viewing of Shelley’s body were held earlier this week.

Prosecutors say 21-year-old Alex Whipple killed her.

Police have said he revealed where to find her after prosecutors promised not to pursue the death penalty.

Whipple’s defense attorney said his client did something inexcusable but wants the family to find closure.

Associated Press

