3 killed in helicopter crash near Arkansas music festival

OZARK, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say three people were killed and one was injured when a sightseeing helicopter crashed near a music festival in the Ozark Mountains in western Arkansas.

Franklin County Sheriff Anthony Boen said the pilot and two passengers were killed when the helicopter that had taken off from the Backwoods music festival on Sunday night. Boen says another passenger was airlifted to an Oklahoma hospital and was critically injured. The identities and ages of the pilot and passengers have not been released.

An Arkansas State Police spokesman says the helicopter was found about 500 yards (460 meters) south of the festival grounds on Mulberry Mountain.

Mulberry Mountain, which had hosted the Wakarusa festival for several years, is a popular site for multiday camping and music events.

Associated Press

FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood
News

FDA testing for PFAS reveals substance is in grocery store meats and seafood

8:13 am
Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks
Colorado Living

Surge flow at Great Sand Dunes National Park and Preserve expected in coming weeks

7:45 am
Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon
Weather

Strong to severe storms expected in the plains this afternoon

6:11 am
