Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

1 shot at Southern California shopping mall

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — Police in Southern California are hunting for a gunman who shot one person at one of the nation’s largest malls.

Stores have been locked down and some people evacuated from the sprawling Del Amo Fashion Center just south of Los Angeles.

Police Officer Craig Durling says the shooting was reported Monday afternoon.

Durling says it’s believed the attacker fled the mall but most stores are locked down until police can search them.

The Fire Department says one person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

The mall has more than 250 stores.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Apple breaks up iTunes into three apps
News

Apple breaks up iTunes into three apps

5:14 pm
Deadline to get in the next CSP academy is coming up
Covering Colorado

Deadline to get in the next CSP academy is coming up

5:11 pm
Governor Polis signs free speech bill
Covering Colorado

Governor Polis signs free speech bill

4:29 pm
Apple breaks up iTunes into three apps
News

Apple breaks up iTunes into three apps

Deadline to get in the next CSP academy is coming up
Covering Colorado

Deadline to get in the next CSP academy is coming up

Governor Polis signs free speech bill
Covering Colorado

Governor Polis signs free speech bill

Scroll to top
Skip to content