Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trial to open against Thomas Keller and his 3-star eateries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former employee of celebrated American chef Thomas Keller is suing him and his three-star Michelin restaurants for pregnancy discrimination.

Vanessa Scott-Allen says she was denied a job transfer from Per Se in New York to the French Laundry in California and ultimately let go because she was pregnant.

She is seeking $5 million in damages for allegations that include sex discrimination and violation of pregnancy disability leave.

Her lawyer says Scott-Allen hopes her trial will highlight a “culture of misogyny” in fine dining.

The trial opens Monday in Napa Valley.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Colorado dogs being trained to comfort others in crisis
Covering Colorado

Colorado dogs being trained to comfort others in crisis

10:26 pm
Camp volunteers ready to welcome children battling pediatric cancer
Covering Colorado

Camp volunteers ready to welcome children battling pediatric cancer

9:54 pm
Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed
Covering Colorado

Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed

7:38 pm
Colorado dogs being trained to comfort others in crisis
Covering Colorado

Colorado dogs being trained to comfort others in crisis

Camp volunteers ready to welcome children battling pediatric cancer
Covering Colorado

Camp volunteers ready to welcome children battling pediatric cancer

Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed
Covering Colorado

Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed

Scroll to top
Skip to content