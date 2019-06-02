Trial to open against Thomas Keller and his 3-star eateries

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former employee of celebrated American chef Thomas Keller is suing him and his three-star Michelin restaurants for pregnancy discrimination.

Vanessa Scott-Allen says she was denied a job transfer from Per Se in New York to the French Laundry in California and ultimately let go because she was pregnant.

She is seeking $5 million in damages for allegations that include sex discrimination and violation of pregnancy disability leave.

Her lawyer says Scott-Allen hopes her trial will highlight a “culture of misogyny” in fine dining.

The trial opens Monday in Napa Valley.