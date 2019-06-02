Shooting poses Virginia governor’s first test since scandal

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam is facing his first major test of leadership since a blackface scandal almost forced him out of office four months ago.

The Democratic governor appears determined to project that he’s up to the task and has been active in helping respond to a mass shooting in Virginia Beach that left 12 people dead.

The governor worked to comfort victims and their families while helping to coordinate the massive government response. He’s also indicated he plans to pursue gun-control measures.

The gunman was identified as DeWayne Craddock. Eleven city employees and one contractor were killed in the Friday afternoon shooting at a municipal building. Craddock was killed in the ensuing gunbattle with police.

