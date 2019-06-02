Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Person arrested near White House after stopping car, leaving

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House and much of 17th Street were on lockdown for a time Sunday night as authorities arrested a person whose vehicle stopped in front of a White House gate.

In a statement, the Secret Service says an individual driving a passenger car stopped at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue about 8:30 p.m. EDT and stepped out of the vehicle. When the individual ignored commands to return to the vehicle, officers arrested the person.

The Secret Service says the car was later declared safe.

President Donald Trump was not in the White House at the time of the arrest, having left for a trip to Europe.

Associated Press

