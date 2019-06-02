Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Nobody hurt in California gas blast that rattled buildings

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say nobody was hurt when an explosion at a chemical plant shook buildings for miles in the San Francisco Bay Area.

The blast Saturday at Air Products in Santa Clara sent flames shooting high into the air. It took crews more than an hour to douse the fire.

Evan Rosales told KGO-TV the explosion rattled his catering business and sent his employees scrambling out the back door.

Fire officials say a preliminary investigation finds the blast occurred as a tanker truck was being filled with hydrogen.

Associated Press

