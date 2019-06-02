Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Chicago police investigating ‘unauthorized’ video release

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago police are investigating after video was posted online showing the shooting death of a woman who was shielding her toddler from gunfire.

Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi released a statement Sunday night calling the video’s release “unauthorized.” Guglielmi adds that police have notified the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office about the video and that the department is working to determine how the video was accessed. WBBM-TV reports the video came from a city surveillance camera on Chicago’s West Side.

Twenty-four-year-old Brittany Hill was fatally shot on Tuesday as she stood next to some parked cars with her 1-year-old daughter in her arms. Authorities say Hill placed her body over the girl to shield her from the bullets.

Two central Illinois men have been charged in Hill’s death.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed
Covering Colorado

Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed

7:38 pm
Military service member found dead in Nogales, Arizona
Covering Colorado

Military service member found dead in Nogales, Arizona

5:05 pm
CSPD investigating drive by shooting on southeast side of city
News

CSPD investigating drive by shooting on southeast side of city

3:21 pm
Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed
Covering Colorado

Child starts apartment fire in Trinidad; two pets killed

Military service member found dead in Nogales, Arizona
Covering Colorado

Military service member found dead in Nogales, Arizona

CSPD investigating drive by shooting on southeast side of city
News

CSPD investigating drive by shooting on southeast side of city

Scroll to top
Skip to content