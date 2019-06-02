Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
A diminished ‘Godzilla’ still bests ‘Rocketman,’ ‘Ma’

NEW YORK (AP) — “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” was brought down to size at the weekend box office but was still easily No. 1, while the Elton John biopic “Rocketman” and the Octavia Spencer-led horror film “Ma” got off to strong starts.

The latest “Godzilla” installment came in slightly below industry expectations, opening with an estimated $49 million in ticket sales. That’s barely more than half of the $93 million debut of 2014’s “Godzilla.”

Last week’s top film, “Aladdin” slipped to second with $42 million.

Dexter Fletcher’s “Rocketman,” starring Taron Egerton, didn’t launch with the same bravado as last year’s Freddie Mercury biopic “Bohemian Rhapsody.” It opened third with $25 million.

The weekend’s most profitable release was likely “Ma.” The Blumhouse Production thriller made $18.2 million on a $5 million budget.

Associated Press

Associated Press

