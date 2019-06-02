2020 Democrats grapple with California’s electoral buzz saw

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nearly all the Democratic presidential hopefuls have yet to hire staff or spend money in the nation’s biggest state, California, which also offers the largest number of delegates.

Most of the attention is being focused on the four states that vote first for a party nominee — Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada.

A Los Angeles-based strategist, Michael Trujillo, says in the wake of the state party’s convention last weekend that he thinks California will end up being pretty wide open in the primary race.

California now votes on Super Tuesday, the day Texas and several states around the country also choose delegates. But California is so vast and so expensive to compete in that candidates are still just nibbling around the edges.