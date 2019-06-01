Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Woman taking photos dies in plunge off California waterfall

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a woman plunged to her death down a Northern California waterfall after she slipped and lost her footing while taking photos.

The North Tahoe Fire Protection District said in a statement that the woman died Friday at Eagle Falls in Emerald Bay State Park.

The approximately 50-foot-tall (15-meter) falls overlook Lake Tahoe.

The district says called her death “a sad reminder to be cautious when taking selfies and other photos in dangerous areas.”

The woman was not identified.

Associated Press

