Voter surge in 2018 prompts voting reforms, restrictions

ATLANTA (AP) — Democrats made big gains in state legislatures last year and have been using that power to pass laws making it easier to register and to vote.

They have introduced early voting, all-mail voting and automatic registration.

A few Republican-led states are going in the opposite direction. They have advanced bills to tighten voter registration and early voting.

While some voting reforms such as automatic registration have drawn bipartisan support, Republicans generally have opposed same-day registration and mail-only voting.

Republicans say they are trying to combat voter fraud, but critics say they feel threatened by high turnout for Democratic candidates.

Associated Press

