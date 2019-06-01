Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump: Jerry West to get Presidential Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says that Jerry West, the pro basketball great, will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

“The Great Jerry West will be receiving our Nation’s highest civilian honor, The Presidential Medal of Freedom, for his outstanding career, both on and off the court,” according to the Trump Saturday night tweet. West, a member of the basketball Hall of Fame who played guard for the Los Angeles Lakers and played college basketball at West Virginia University. No date was announced for the award for the 81-year-old West, who has also worked as a basketball executive.

Trump recently gave the Presidential Medal of Freedom to golfing great Tiger Woods and plans to give one later this month to Arthur Laffer, the economist known as a leading proponent of supply-side economics.

Associated Press

