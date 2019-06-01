Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
North Dakota tribe defends its rights to minerals from state

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Leaders of a Native American tribe in North Dakota are asking state officials to work with them rather than against them in a dispute over oil royalties.

The federal government has repeatedly assured the Three Affiliated Tribes it has rights to a riverbed on the Fort Berthold Reservation that was once the Missouri River and is now Lake Sakakawea. But the U.S. Interior Department recently suspended a last-minute Obama-era memo favoring the tribes, after a request by North Dakota’s attorney general for a “re-set.”

An estimated $100 million in royalties is currently at stake. The state maintains it assumed ownership of the original riverbed when North Dakota became a state.

Tribal elder Austin Gillette says the matter is between the tribes and the feds and the state should “go away on this issue.”

Associated Press

