Catfish, rice, Navy ships: Cochran spending leaves legacy

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Former U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran was a master of the federal budget process, quietly shrugging off criticism about pork-barrel spending while directing billions of dollars back to his home state of Mississippi.

Cochran died Thursday at age 81. He was the 10th longest-serving senator in U.S. history and wielded power for several years as chairman of the Appropriations Committee.

Through federal spending, Cochran leaves a legacy that’s visible in many ways, including catfish on dinner plates and Navy ships on the seas.

Several buildings in Mississippi bear his name, including a federal courthouse and a medical mall in Jackson, agricultural research centers in Stoneville and Poplarville and a pharmaceutical research building at the University of Mississippi.

There’s even a variety of rice named “Thad,” in his honor.

Associated Press

