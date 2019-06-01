Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Beto O’Rourke heading to Oklahoma to tour flood damage

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke is heading to northeast Oklahoma to tour communities hit with historic flooding.

The former Texas congressman spoke at the Democratic state convention in California on Saturday and had been scheduled to fly home to El Paso, but decided he wanted to see first-hand the damage along the Arkansas River near Tulsa.

When his staff said they’d schedule something soon, O’Rourke responded that he’d like to go immediately. His campaign then scrambled to change flights.

Flood waters mostly have receded in the area, but storms that dropped 20-plus inches (51 centimeters) of rain in some parts caused widespread damage. Flooding still threatens towns farther south in Arkansas.

O’Rourke will be joined by former Oklahoma Gov. David Walters during visits Sunday to Sand Springs, Owasso and Collinsville.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

6:26 pm
Hundred attend 2019 Colorado Springs Muscle Walk
Covering Colorado

Hundred attend 2019 Colorado Springs Muscle Walk

5:29 pm
Colorado man pleads guilty to Wyoming wildfire burglaries
Covering Colorado

Colorado man pleads guilty to Wyoming wildfire burglaries

4:01 pm
Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history
Covering Colorado

Pueblo West wins first state baseball title in school history

Hundred attend 2019 Colorado Springs Muscle Walk
Covering Colorado

Hundred attend 2019 Colorado Springs Muscle Walk

Colorado man pleads guilty to Wyoming wildfire burglaries
Covering Colorado

Colorado man pleads guilty to Wyoming wildfire burglaries

Scroll to top
Skip to content