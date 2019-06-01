Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Anonymous bidder offers more than $4.5M to dine with Buffett

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An anonymous bidder has offered more than $4.5 million to have a private lunch with billionaire investor Warren Buffett, shattering the previous record of nearly $3.5 million set in 2012 and 2016.

An online auction that raises money for the Glide Foundation’s work to help the homeless in San Francisco ended Friday night on eBay with a winning bid of $4,567,888.

It’s the 20th year the Berkshire Hathaway CEO from Omaha has participated in the pricey lunch auction , giving the winner the chance to talk with the renowned investor and philanthropist. Bidding starts at $25,000, and the auction has only finished below $2 million once since 2010. Buffett has raised nearly $30 million for the charity over the years.

The winning bidder and up to seven friends get to dine with Buffett at Smith & Wollensky in New York City.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Body on Colorado peak believed to be missing New Jersey man
Covering Colorado

Body on Colorado peak believed to be missing New Jersey man

12:51 pm
Senior Expo in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Senior Expo in Colorado Springs

12:43 pm
US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants
News

US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants

12:39 pm
Body on Colorado peak believed to be missing New Jersey man
Covering Colorado

Body on Colorado peak believed to be missing New Jersey man

Senior Expo in Colorado Springs
Covering Colorado

Senior Expo in Colorado Springs

US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants
News

US now seeking social media details from all visa applicants

Scroll to top
Skip to content