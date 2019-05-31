Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Waithe wishes she’d done more on ‘Chi’ misconduct reports

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Lena Waithe, creator of Showtime’s “The Chi,” says she should have intervened more aggressively about allegations of misconduct by the show’s star Jason Mitchell.

Waithe said on syndicated radio show “The Breakfast Club” Thursday that she took some measures including major staffing changes when he heard complaints about Mitchell from co-star Tiffany Boone after the show’s first season.

But Waithe says that when the complaints remerged, she allowed human resources to handle the problem and wishes she had solved the problems herself.

No details have been revealed about Mitchell’s alleged misconduct.

Mitchell has been removed from the show and other projects. There was no immediate reply Friday to a request for comment from an attorney listed as his representative.

Waithe has declined an interview request from The Associated Press.

