Virginia Beach police say multiple people hurt in shooting

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia Beach say a shooting at a municipal center has left multiple people wounded. They say a suspect has been taken into custody after Friday afternoon’s shooting and they believe there was only one shooter.

There was no immediate word on the extent of injuries.

A spokeswoman for the FBI in Norfolk said the bureau is responding to assist Virginia Beach police. She did not have specifics on how many people have been hurt.

A spokesman for Sentara Princess Anne Hospital told The Virginian-Pilot that one patient had been sent to the hospital and another person was brought to Virginia Beach General Hospital.

A police spokesman told the newspaper the shooter opened fire in Building 2 of the municipal center, which is next door to City Hall.

Associated Press

New Commandant of Cadets takes over at USAFA
Covering Colorado

Man in custody after shots fired at officers
Covering Colorado

Pueblo hydro dam begins operation
Covering Colorado

