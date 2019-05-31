US Catholic Church reports big rise in sex-abuse allegations

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. Roman Catholic Church says that allegations of child sex-abuse by clerics more than doubled in its latest 12-month reporting period, and that its spending on victim compensation and child protection surged above $300 million.

The annual report of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Secretariat of Child and Youth Protection was released Friday. It says that from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, more than 1,300 adults came forward with over 1,400 allegations of abuse.

That was up from nearly 700 allegations in the previous year.

The report says Catholic dioceses and religious orders spent over $300 million during the reporting period on payments to victims, legal fees and child-protection efforts.

That was up 14% from the previous year and double the amount spent in the 2014 fiscal year.