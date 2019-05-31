Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Union warns Disney World fire department is understaffed

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Firefighters for Walt Disney World’s private government say they’re understaffed, and they say that poses a safety risk.

Leaders of a union representing the firefighters say the problem is increasing as the 25,000-acre Florida theme park resort grows even bigger with the openings of a new Star Wars land, a new air-gondola system and even more hotel rooms.

At any given moment, 32 Reedy Creek firefighters are working a shift on Disney World property.

Timothy Stromsnes, who leads the local union for the Reedy Creek Professional Firefighters, says there should be at least 16 more firefighters on a shift.

The administrator of Disney’s government, the Reedy Creek Improvement District, accuses the union of trying to negotiate its collective bargaining agreement in the media.

John Classe says staffing levels are appropriate.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Lonely Florida swan looking for love
News

Lonely Florida swan looking for love

11:34 am
Animal control pulls 140 dogs from filthy home in California
News

Animal control pulls 140 dogs from filthy home in California

11:34 am
Bike trail booby trap leaves Pennsylvania man injured
News

Bike trail booby trap leaves Pennsylvania man injured

11:33 am
Lonely Florida swan looking for love
News

Lonely Florida swan looking for love

Animal control pulls 140 dogs from filthy home in California
News

Animal control pulls 140 dogs from filthy home in California

Bike trail booby trap leaves Pennsylvania man injured
News

Bike trail booby trap leaves Pennsylvania man injured

Scroll to top
Skip to content