Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump tweets in support of LGBT people to mark Pride Month

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting in support of LGBT people to mark LGBT Pride Month. His tweets come one week after his administration moved to revoke newly won health care discrimination protections for transgender people.

That move was the latest in a series of actions by the Trump administration that aim to reverse gains by LGBTQ Americans in areas including the military, housing and education.

In his tweets Friday, Trump says he wants to “recognize the outstanding contributions LGBT people have made to our great Nation.”

The president says other nations “punish, imprison or even execute individuals on the basis of sexual orientation.” He says the U.S. has a “global campaign to decriminalize homosexuality.”

Advocates for LGBT people say the Trump administration has been undermining nondiscrimination protections.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

1:39 pm
January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

1:18 pm
Power outage affecting customers in southeast Colorado Springs
News

Power outage affecting customers in southeast Colorado Springs

1:06 pm
12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

Power outage affecting customers in southeast Colorado Springs
News

Power outage affecting customers in southeast Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content