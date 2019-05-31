Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Trump promise of new Mexican tariffs brings protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — It was a surprise announcement that could derail a major trade deal. President Donald Trump has announced that he is placing a 5% tariff on all Mexican imports, effective June 10, to pressure the country to do more to crack down on the surge of Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

He said the percentage will gradually increase — up to 25% — “until the Illegal Immigration problem is remedied.”

The decision showed the administration going to new lengths, and looking for new levers, to pressure Mexico to take action — even if those risk upending other policy priorities, like the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal that is the cornerstone of Trump’s legislative agenda and seen as beneficial to his reelection effort.

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

