Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump plan for new Mexican tariffs brings business protests

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is pushing past protests from U.S. businesses and Mexico to double down on his threat to slap a 5% tariff on Mexican imports unless America’s southern neighbor cracks down on Central American migrants trying to cross the U.S. border.

U.S. manufacturers said the tariff, set to take effect June 10, would have devastating consequences on them and American consumers. U.S. stocks tumbled on Wall Street in response to Trump’s planned action.

Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador dispatched his foreign secretary to Washington to try to negotiate a solution. He said social problems are not solved with coercive measures, but also seemed convinced that Trump just needed to be informed about all the steps Mexico has taken to slow illegal migration.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock
AP - National News

The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock

10:35 pm
Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018
Covering Colorado

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018

10:26 pm
Wedding registries take a high tech turn
News

Wedding registries take a high tech turn

10:25 pm
The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock
AP - National News

The Latest: Levee fails in North Little Rock

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018
Covering Colorado

Springs church honors homeless that died in 2018

Wedding registries take a high tech turn
News

Wedding registries take a high tech turn

Scroll to top
Skip to content