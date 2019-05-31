Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Trump angry about special counsel’s comments on obstruction

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expressing his displeasure with special counsel Robert Mueller’s motives after Mueller blunt dismissal of Trump’s repeated claims that the Russia investigation had cleared him of obstructing justice.

The president also offered mixed messages on Russia’s efforts to help him defeat Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 campaign. Early in the day, Trump tweeted he had “nothing to do with Russia helping me get elected.”

That was the first time he seemed to acknowledge that Russia tried to help his campaign. Then on the White House South Lawn, Trump told reporters: “Russia did not help me get elected.” He said he got himself elected.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

10:42 pm
The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

10:37 pm
FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

10:37 pm
Nigerian romance scam suspect in court
Covering Colorado

Nigerian romance scam suspect in court

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie
News

The Latest: National Spelling Bee ends in 8-way tie

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday
News

FDA to hold public hearing on cannabis Friday

Scroll to top
Skip to content