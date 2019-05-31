Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Transcript of Trump lawyer message in Flynn case is released

WASHINGTON (AP) — Prosecutors have released a full transcript of a voicemail from a former Trump lawyer that former national security adviser Michael Flynn said was an attempt to influence his cooperation in the Russia probe.

The transcript was released Friday in response to a judge’s order.

Excerpts of the conversation were revealed in special counsel Robert Mueller’s report on the Russia investigation last month.

The report says that after Flynn began cooperating with the government, a lawyer working for Trump left a message for Flynn’s attorneys. He reminds the attorneys that the president still had warm feelings for Flynn and asks for a “heads-up” if Flynn knew damaging information about the president.

Flynn is awaiting sentence after admitting to lying to the FBI about his conversations with the Russian ambassador to the United States.

Associated Press

