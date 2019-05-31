Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

The Latest: Former Fulbright scholar leaves sanctuary

MERIDEN, Conn. (AP) — The Latest on the end of deportation proceedings against a man who has been in sanctuary for almost 600 days (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

A former Fulbright scholar who has been fighting deportation to his native Indonesia has left the sanctuary of a Connecticut church after 598 days.

Sujitno Sajuti (suh-JEET’-no saw-JEHW’-tee) had been living inside Meriden’s Unitarian Universalist church since being ordered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017 to board a plane.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal says federal officials have agreed to grant a special U visa to 70-year-old Sajuti after determining he was once the victim of a violent crime.

The West Hartford resident came to the United States in 1981 on a Fulbright Scholarship, earning advanced degrees from Columbia University and the University of Connecticut. He overstayed his student visa and remained in the United States.

Sajuti thanked his supporters Friday saying he feels he is now a part of a big family.

____

A former Fulbright scholar who has been fighting deportation to his native Indonesia is leaving the sanctuary of a Connecticut church after 598 days.

Sujitno Sajuti (suh-JEET’-no saw-JEHW’-tee) has been living inside Meriden’s Unitarian Universalist church since being ordered by Immigration and Customs Enforcement in 2017 to board a plane.

Rev. Jan Carlsson-Bull, the church’s minister, says ICE officials have informed the 70-year-old Sajuti that they are no longer seeking his deportation.

The West Hartford resident came to the United States in 1981 on a Fulbright Scholarship, earning advanced degrees from Columbia University and the University of Connecticut. He overstayed his student visa and remained in the United States.

Church leaders say they will accompany Sajuti to ICE offices Friday afternoon to have his ankle bracelet removed.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

1:39 pm
January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

1:18 pm
Power outage affecting customers in southeast Colorado Springs
News

Power outage affecting customers in southeast Colorado Springs

1:06 pm
12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday
News

12-hour long lane closure starts in Gap project Monday

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified
News

January officer involved shooting at Mountain Ridge Apartments ruled justified

Power outage affecting customers in southeast Colorado Springs
News

Power outage affecting customers in southeast Colorado Springs

Scroll to top
Skip to content