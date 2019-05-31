Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Home   |

Texas governor gives failed elections nominee new job

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A newspaper reports that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has given his failed and embattled choice for chief elections officer a new job on his payroll.

Abbott spokesman John Wittman on Friday told The Dallas Morning News that David Whitley was returning to their office as a special advisor.

Whitley resigned Monday just before the former secretary of state was set to be forced out of office. Democrats blocked his confirmation in the Texas Legislature over a bungled scouring of voter rolls.

Whitley was in charge when the state wrongly questioned the U.S. citizenship of scores of voters without properly vetting a list of nearly 100,000 names. He was a longtime Abbott aide before the governor nominated him last year.

The newspaper reports that he will return to his $205,000 salary.

Associated Press

Associated Press

More News
No GPS monitoring for I-70 suspect while out on bond
Covering Colorado

No GPS monitoring for I-70 suspect while out on bond

5:25 pm
Eleven dead in shooting at Virginia Beach Courthouse
News

Eleven dead in shooting at Virginia Beach Courthouse

4:44 pm
CPW will pay anglers to catch illegally introduced fish at Kenney Reservoir
Colorado Living

CPW will pay anglers to catch illegally introduced fish at Kenney Reservoir

4:22 pm
No GPS monitoring for I-70 suspect while out on bond
Covering Colorado

No GPS monitoring for I-70 suspect while out on bond

Eleven dead in shooting at Virginia Beach Courthouse
News

Eleven dead in shooting at Virginia Beach Courthouse

CPW will pay anglers to catch illegally introduced fish at Kenney Reservoir
Colorado Living

CPW will pay anglers to catch illegally introduced fish at Kenney Reservoir

Scroll to top
Skip to content