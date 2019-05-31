Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Special prosecutors to review prison riot where 7 killed

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Two retired prosecutors have been hired to review the criminal investigation into the April 2018 prison riot where seven inmates were killed.

Corrections Department Director Bryan Stirling said Friday that former prosecutor and judge Knox McMahon and former Richland County prosecutor Luck Campbell will also help prosecute any cases that come out of the violence.

Lee County Coroner Larry Logan determined all seven inmates bled to death from stab or cutting wounds inflicted inside Lee Correctional Institution.

The State Law Enforcement Division spent a year investigating and has turned its report over to prosecutors.

Stirling said in a statement that Third Circuit Solicitor Ernest “Chip” Finney III agreed the veteran prosecutors were needed because of the complexities of the investigation.

Associated Press

