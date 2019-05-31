Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Spacey lawyer says accuser deleted ‘exculpatory’ messages

NANTUCKET, Mass. (AP) — Kevin Spacey’s attorney is accusing the man who says the actor groped him at a Nantucket bar in 2016 of deleting “exculpatory” text messages.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson says in court documents filed Friday that Spacey’s accuser went “to great lengths to remove text messages that he believes did not fit his narrative.”

Jackson wants the court to order prosecutors to hand over a “complete and unaltered” forensic copy of the accuser’s cellphone.

Spacey’s lawyer is also seeking any communications about the case made by a top prosecutor in the Cape & Islands District Attorney’s Office who disclosed that his sister is friends with the accuser’s mother.

An email seeking comment was sent Friday to a spokeswoman the prosecutors’ office. An attorney for Spacey’s accuser declined to comment.

A hearing in the case is scheduled for Monday.

Associated Press

Associated Press

