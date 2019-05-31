Southern Colorado | Always Watching Out For You
Sanders, Harris seek Hispanic votes at California forum

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Bernie Sanders and Kamala Harris are dueling over Hispanic votes in California.

The two prominent Democratic presidential candidates are scheduled to appear Friday at a forum organized by immigrant rights activists in Pasadena.

There will be tough competition to win over Latino voters in the state, where Hispanics represent the largest ethnic group and favor Democrats in their politics.

But candidates also can expect a skeptical look from many Latino voters who have heard promises for years about immigration reform that never arrived.

Expected to join Sanders and Harris at the event are fellow Democratic contenders Julian Castro, a former Obama administration housing secretary, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee.

This weekend, 14 rivals seeking the 2020 nomination head to San Francisco for a state Democratic convention.

Associated Press

